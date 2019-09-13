Craig David’s 2020 ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour: Dates, Tickets Info & Latest News

13 September 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 11:04

Craig David is heading out on a UK Arena Tour.
Craig David is heading out on a UK Arena Tour. Picture: Craig David

Craig David will be bringing his ‘Hold That Thought’ UK arena tour to Manchester, London, Cardiff and more.

Craig David is heading out on a UK arena tour in 2020.

The gigs will coincide with the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album 'Born to Do It'.

The iconic record, which features certified bops such as ‘7 Day’s and ‘Fill Me in’ became the fast-selling debut album ever by a British male solo act and sold 7.5million copies worldwide.

Since then, he has gone on to release a further five studio albums, racked up a string of BRITS nominations and cemented himself as one of the best live performers in the business.

Craig said: “I can’t wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special 2020 Arena Tour and given that it’s 20 years since the release of ‘Born to Do It’, there will be some special surprises in there. It’s time to party!”

The superstar singer/DJ/rapper/producer will kick off the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour in Cardiff on Sunday 12th April.

Craig David tickets are on sale now.
Craig David tickets are on sale now. Picture: Craig David

April 2020 DATES:

Sunday 12th - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Monday 13th - Brighton Centre

Tuesday 14th - Bournemouth BIC Windsor Hall

Thursday 16th - First Direct Arena Leeds

Friday 17th - Manchester Arena

Sunday 19th - Resorts World Arena Birmingham

Tuesday 21st - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Thursday 23rd - M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Saturday 25th - London The O2

Tickets are on sale right now!

