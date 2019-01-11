Cheryl Speaks Out About Liam Payne Split, Saying There’s “No Animosity” Between Them

Cheryl says she and Liam Payne have a good relationship for baby Bear. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Love Made Me Do It’ star revealed that she has paused her “relationship goals” following her split from Liam Payne.

Cheryl has opened up for the first time about her split from Liam Payne, revealing that the couple have an amicable relationship for the sake of their son, Bear Payne.

The ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer revealed that she isn’t looking to meet anyone new right now but hasn’t given up on finding someone to settle down with in the future.

She told the Daily Mail, “I wouldn't say I've given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I'm just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon.

Cheryl revealed she hasn't given up on love, but isn't looking for a relationship right now. Picture: Instagram

“I hate the lows... I hate the lows. It's kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else.

“And I know you have to take the highs with the lows, so I'm working on being OK with that, but at the moment, I just don't need it. I don't want it.”

She also revealed that she and Liam Payne – father of her son, Bear – have a good relationship despite having broken up.

Cheryl and Liam Payne split up last year but have a good friendship. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl explained, “There's no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy.

"We're just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us... Just a few.”

