Cheryl Follows Liam Payne On Instagram Again

The pair announced they had split earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Cheryl dropped her brand new song, ‘Love Made Me Do It’ on Friday.

To make way for her new material, the 34-year-old deleted all the photographs from her Instagram account and unfollowed everybody.

However she’s now started following people again - including her ex Liam Payne.

The pair, who dated for two and a half years and share a one-year-old son together, announced they had split in the summer.

They have never revealed the reason behind the break-up but have always vowed to stay on good terms for the sake of baby Bear.

And it now looks like they’re getting on great!

Not only are they following each other on social media but Liam went one step further on Friday when he took to Twitter to congratulate Cheryl’s new single.

He wrote: “Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in four years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest."

Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest 🙌🏼🌹 — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 9, 2018

We’re glad to see they’re taking a leaf out of Ariana Grande’s leaf and not being bitter towards each other.

Thank u, next.

