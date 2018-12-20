Camila Cabello's Visit To The Harry Potter Set Is Everything We Wanted It To Be

Camila Cabello took the time during her UK visit to go to the original Harry Potter set & it was everything we'd hoped it would be.

Camila Cabello is taking her first break from touring the world and being a general superstar in six years, and top of her list was a trip to the UK where she visited the original Harry Potter set in Oxford University.

A true lover of the franchise, she reacted like only a true HP fan would, by reenacting iconic scenes from the series as she walked the grounds.

Walking the famous hallways (which we totally think looks like the petrified wall from HP2, but let's open this up to debate), Camila put on her best Hermione impersonation, telling 'Harry' to 'trust her' in her best British accent.

During her visit she also got to visit the famous Great Hall that seemed to be all set up for an actual non-wizarding Christmas feast, and all of a sudden we're wondering why we didn't try harder to get into Oxford Uni?

Of all our favourite celebs, we're happy it was Camila who got to live out her Harry Potter dream, she's even dressed up as a Hogwarts student before, so it only seems right, captioning the shot like a true fan:

"Ready for my first day of Quidditch, been a good day at the house of Gryffindor, despite Snape being really annoying".

Camila Cabello dresses up as Hogwarts student. Picture: Instagram

We're living for all of Camila's extra curricular adventures, especially since they're UK based atm and if you're not convinced, we'll leave you with this most recent snap of her standing out one of our staple high street stores...Christmas style.

