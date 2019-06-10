Calvin Harris Closed The #CapitalSTB & Shut Down Wembley Stadium With An Iconic Set

Calvin Harris shut down Wembley Stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball. Picture: @ConorMcDPhoto

Calvin Harris officially saw the 2019 Summertime Ball out in style – check out his set below and see if you can guess which of his many songs he chose to mix!

Calvin Harris was the official closer of the Summertime Ball 2019 – stepping back on Wembley's stage for his first ball in five years, and fun fact, the last time he was here in 2014, he opened the show!

An artist who is truly spoilt for choice when choosing his set for a stadium show that he's all too used to – he delivered a perfect combination of modern bangers and old school classics.

A DJ set to end all others – Calvin's performance ensured he delivered 80,000 people the message, loud and clear, that his catalogue of hits is not one to be messed with!

To feel some proper summer vibes, watch the entire set below...

The official anthem of summer 2018 (as stated by Harry Kane), 'One Kiss' was Calvin's opener and boy did it go down a treat...

Showcasing his amazing list of collaborators, Calvin followed his Dua Lipa track with Sam Smith's vocal on 'Promises' and it sounded absolutely amazing as it filled Wembley Stadium.

The Scotsman then turned to his 'Giant' anthem with Rag'n'Bone Man, which is a firm favourite of many at the moment and is a guaranteed floor filler, before reminding us of some of his older classics including 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Summer'.

Declaring the #CapitalSTB officially over, Calvin ended his set with 'We Found Love', and we didn't want it to end.

Calvin Harris performed an iconic set at the Capital STB. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- 'Giant'

- 'Sweet Nothing'

- 'I Need Your Love'

- 'Blame'

- 'Bounce'

- 'How Deep Is Your Love'

- 'This Is What You Came For'

- 'One Kiss'

- 'Summer'

- 'Promises'

- 'We Found Love'

