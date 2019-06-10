Calvin Harris Closed The #CapitalSTB & Shut Down Wembley Stadium With An Iconic Set

10 June 2019, 16:27 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 16:56

Calvin Harris shut down Wembley Stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball
Calvin Harris shut down Wembley Stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball. Picture: @ConorMcDPhoto

Calvin Harris officially saw the 2019 Summertime Ball out in style – check out his set below and see if you can guess which of his many songs he chose to mix!

Calvin Harris was the official closer of the Summertime Ball 2019 – stepping back on Wembley's stage for his first ball in five years, and fun fact, the last time he was here in 2014, he opened the show!

> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here

An artist who is truly spoilt for choice when choosing his set for a stadium show that he's all too used to – he delivered a perfect combination of modern bangers and old school classics.

A DJ set to end all others – Calvin's performance ensured he delivered 80,000 people the message, loud and clear, that his catalogue of hits is not one to be messed with!

To feel some proper summer vibes, watch the entire set below...

The official anthem of summer 2018 (as stated by Harry Kane), 'One Kiss' was Calvin's opener and boy did it go down a treat...

Showcasing his amazing list of collaborators, Calvin followed his Dua Lipa track with Sam Smith's vocal on 'Promises' and it sounded absolutely amazing as it filled Wembley Stadium.

The Scotsman then turned to his 'Giant' anthem with Rag'n'Bone Man, which is a firm favourite of many at the moment and is a guaranteed floor filler, before reminding us of some of his older classics including 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Summer'.

Declaring the #CapitalSTB officially over, Calvin ended his set with 'We Found Love', and we didn't want it to end.

Calvin Harris performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019
Calvin Harris performed an iconic set at the Capital STB. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- 'Giant'

- 'Sweet Nothing'

- 'I Need Your Love'

- 'Blame'

- 'Bounce'

- 'How Deep Is Your Love'

- 'This Is What You Came For'

- 'One Kiss'

- 'Summer'

- 'Promises'

- 'We Found Love'

> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Backstage Gossip From The Capital's STB!

Calvin Harris News

See more Calvin Harris News

Calvin Harris and girlfriend Aarika have been back together for one year

What's Calvin Harris' Real Name, Does The Scottish DJ Have A Girlfriend And What's His Net Worth?

Hot On Capital

Ava Max delighted the crowd at Wembley Stadium

Ava Max And Her Asymmetrical Hair Took Wembley Stadium By Storm At Capital's Summertime Ball
Zara Larsson wanted to leak her new music

Zara Larsson Contemplated Leaking Her New Music After Record Label Issues
Danny Williams is joining the Love Island 2019 cast

Who Is Danny Williams? Meet The Love Island Newbie Who Modelled With Little Mix

TV & Film

Sam Bird wants Amber Gill to win Love Island so we can 'watch her steal the money'

Sam Bird Is Backing Amber Gill To Win Love Island As She'd 'Steal The Prize Money'

TV & Film

Luke Hemmings challenged Justin Bieber to a fight

WATCH: 5SOS' Luke Hemmings Challenges Justin Bieber To A Fight In The Octagon

5 Seconds Of Summer

Love Island's Lucie Donlan admits to cheating on ex-boyfriend Freddie Hare

Lucie Donlan Ex-Boyfriend Left 'Devastated' After She Admits To Cheating On Him Last Year

TV & Film