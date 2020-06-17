What Year Will BTS Break-Up? K-Pop Group's Contract Renewal & Military Service

BTS signed another seven year deal with BigHit in 2018. Picture: Getty

BTS are the biggest band in the world with millions of fans, so when will the K-pop group break up? ARMY have at least five more years of the band after a contract renewal in 2018...

BTS, everyone's favourite K-pop supergroup, have some of the most dedicated and loyal fans, ARMY, in the whole world- and one question they'll always have in the back of their mind, is how long the band will stay together, and what year they'll break-up.

What Does BTS Stand For? K-Pop Group's Multiple Names & Meanings

BTS signed a seven year contract renewal with BigHit in 2018

BTS signed a seven year contract with their label, BigHit when they first debuted in 2013, which is a maximum and usual length bands sign for in South Korea.

The group opted to renew for another seven years due their 'deep respect and affection' both they and their label have for one another back in 2018.

It was basically an enormous sigh of relief and cause for celebration for fans around the world knowing they'd have the boys in life for years.

This means the band will be together until at least 2025- after that, their future is unknown.

BTS members working on other projects

All members have been allowed to pursue other hobbies and projects including solo material within the band, which is likely why they are all so happy to continue as a seven piece for many years.

From acting to songwriting, Suga (Agust D) most recently dropped his second mixtape D-2 which saw considerable chart success, J-Hope has released music with Becky G with 'Chicken Noodle Soup'.

Both V AKA Kim Taehyung and Jin have also started their acting careers in South Korea, starring in TV drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Will BTS disband when they have to enlist in the South Korean army?

In South Korea, it is mandatory as a male to do your military service for at least two years, and you are eligible to do so from the age of 18, with exemptions only in place for sports stars like Olympians and Classical musicians.

Jin, as the oldest member at 26, is asked quite frequently when he will enlist, to which he's responded: "Someday, when duty calls we'll be ready to respond and do our best."

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News