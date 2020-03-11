BTS’ TikTok Bio Contains Translation Blunder And The ARMY Is Making A New Fan Base Out Of It

11 March 2020, 16:28

BTS' TikTok profile contains a translation error
BTS' TikTok profile contains a translation error. Picture: Getty / Twitter

BTS’ TikTok profile description translates to ‘the official carbon dioxide’.

BTS fans don’t miss a thing when it comes to the South Korean singers’ social media profiles, so when some of the ARMY noticed their TikTok account – where they have over 8.5 million followers – holds an incorrect translation they took it onto their own hands.

One fan who noticed the error shared a screenshot of the bio on Twitter translated into English, where it reads: “It is the official tick toik [sic] of the carbon dioxide carbon dioxide. This is the official TikTok for BTS.”

TikTok Of Grandma Gushing About BTS's Jimin Is The Only Thing You Need To See

And in loyal BTS ARMY fashion, fans naturally decided to roll with the error and turn it into a branch of the BTS fandom.

BTS' TikTok profile translates to 'carbon dioxide'
BTS' TikTok profile translates to 'carbon dioxide'. Picture: TikTok

“Follow carbon dioxide pls,” one person joked, as someone else declared: “I Stan 2CO2.”

Another accurately pointed out: “If they are carbon dioxide then we are plants. We can’t live without them.”

“BTS who? All I know is Carbon Dioxide.”

BTS’ TikTok account isn’t the only reason they’ve been trending lately, after news their next documentary is underway surfaced online.

The boys have another docu-series in the works called ‘Break The Silence’ and fans can’t wait for all the new content showing the boys' daily lives.

Just months after Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga RM and V starred in the 2019 'Bring The Soul' series that chronicled their journey through the 'Love Yourself' world tour, fans have spotted they've registered the filming of a brand new one.

The boys are well known to be some of the hardest working stars in the industry and before the 2019 doc-series came their 2018 documentary, Burn the Stage: The Movie, so they're no stranger to opening their life up on film – and the ARMY couldn't be happier they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Apparently the same director used for their previous documentaries, Jun-Soo Park, is being enlisted again, and fans are now hoping for a deeper insight into the boys' lives from their own perspective.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish world tour 2020

Billie Eilish World Tour 2020: Set List And Support Acts As 'Where Do We Go' Kicks Off In USA

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat's latest bop 'Like That' has been popping off on TikTok

Another Doja Cat Song ‘Like That' Is TikTok Viral As User Creates New Dance Following 'Say So’ Success

News

James Arthur has lost his voice.

James Arthur Shares Selfie From Hospital Bed After Cancelling Leeds Show
Charlie D'Amelio has been labelled the 'reigning queen of TikTok'

Who Is TikTok Star Charlie D'Amelio, How Old Is She & How Is She Famous?

Features

The One Direction have supportive siblings

One Direction Siblings: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik's Sisters & Brothers' Ages & Jobs Revealed

One Direction