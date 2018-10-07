WATCH: BTS Reveal They'd Love To Collab With Ed Sheeran

BTS revealed Ed Sheeran is the UK artist they'd love to collab with above anyone else!

BTS have been spending some time in London ahead of their massive sold out shows at London's O2 and they've revealed that their dream collab is with the UK's very own Ed Sheeran!

> BTS Fans Freak Out After Spotting Surprise 'Burn The Stage' Movie Posters

Capital caught up with BTS ahead of their 'Love Yourself' UK Tour dates and the K-pop stars had nothing but kind words to say about the 'Perfect' singer/songwriter.

BTS revealed they'd love to work with Ed Sheer on a collab soon. Picture: Capital

When we quizzed BTS about the possibility of the group working with any UK artists in the future, all seven members joined together in calling out Ed Sheerans name.

RM also added that BTS would love to work with James Blake, Jorja Smith, Adele and also 'Electricity' star Dua Lipa. Revealing the UK artists they've met, RM said, "We've met Charli XCX and Jorja Smith", so it seems like a potential BTS collab with a UK star could be on the cards soon.

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in November 2018. Picture: Capital

Ed Sheeran has worked with plenty of the world's biggest artists over the years, with stars such as Beyoncé, Eminem and Taylor Swift all joining forces with the British star in the past, however BTS would be the first Korean act the 'Castle On The Hill' star has worked with.

A BTS X Ed Sheeran collab would surely own the charts, but would the pair work on a K-pop song or something that sounded more like Ed's previous work? Either way we really want this to happen!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest BTS News!