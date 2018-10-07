WATCH: BTS Reveal They'd Love To Collab With Ed Sheeran

7 October 2018, 07:00 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 15:49

BTS revealed Ed Sheeran is the UK artist they'd love to collab with above anyone else!

BTS have been spending some time in London ahead of their massive sold out shows at London's O2 and they've revealed that their dream collab is with the UK's very own Ed Sheeran!

> BTS Fans Freak Out After Spotting Surprise 'Burn The Stage' Movie Posters

Capital caught up with BTS ahead of their 'Love Yourself' UK Tour dates and the K-pop stars had nothing but kind words to say about the 'Perfect' singer/songwriter.

BTS revealed they'd love to work with Ed Sheer on a collab soon
BTS revealed they'd love to work with Ed Sheer on a collab soon. Picture: Capital

When we quizzed BTS about the possibility of the group working with any UK artists in the future, all seven members joined together in calling out Ed Sheerans name.

RM also added that BTS would love to work with James Blake, Jorja Smith, Adele and also 'Electricity' star Dua Lipa. Revealing the UK artists they've met, RM said, "We've met Charli XCX and Jorja Smith", so it seems like a potential BTS collab with a UK star could be on the cards soon.

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in November 2018
BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in November 2018. Picture: Capital

Ed Sheeran has worked with plenty of the world's biggest artists over the years, with stars such as Beyoncé, Eminem and Taylor Swift all joining forces with the British star in the past, however BTS would be the first Korean act the 'Castle On The Hill' star has worked with.

A BTS X Ed Sheeran collab would surely own the charts, but would the pair work on a K-pop song or something that sounded more like Ed's previous work? Either way we really want this to happen!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest BTS News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Netflix is planning to release three new versions of 'The Circle'

Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  5. 5
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  9. 9
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  10. 10
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  12. 12
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  20. 20
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  21. 21
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Love It
    Lil Pump, Kanye West
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  25. 25
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  26. 26
    Only You
    Little Mix, Cheat Codes
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  28. 28
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Killshot artwork
    Killshot
    Eminem
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ocean (feat. Khalid)
    Martin Garrix
    itunes
  32. 32
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Shot artwork
    One Shot
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME artwork
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
    The 1975
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Bazzi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site