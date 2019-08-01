Billie Eilish 'Can't Break Down In Her Job' & Admits Touring Is Incredibly Rough On Her

1 August 2019, 13:14

Billie Eilish opens up about her pop career and mental health
Billie Eilish opens up about her pop career and mental health. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @BillieEilish

In her first ever interview with Rolling Stone, the 17-year-old superstar admits she isn't in a job that 'allows' you to break down, despite struggling with mental health issues.

Billie Eilish has opened up about struggling with her mental health amid her newfound fame, admitting that touring takes a toll on her, but doesn't see her job as one that has room for her to 'break down' in an interview with Rolling Stone.

COVER: ROLLING STONE

The 17-year-old 'Bad Guy' singer told the publication: "I have a job that doesn’t allow me to break down...I can’t go cry somewhere, I can’t go scream and be mad. I have to work."

On going to see a therapist, Billie said: "I just was in such a bad place. It was too much on me. I was too much on me. I don’t want advice, because I’m not going to take it anyway. I just wanted to be heard."

"It was literally just a week — but it was so intense it feels like a whole year of my life I’m talking about right now. It was just a completely random week of bursting misery."

tbt

We also discover some of her remedies for the anxiety she experiences, including visiting her local stables and spending time with one very special horse to her, as well as paying for another tour bus that her friends can travel on whilst she is touring.

She tells Rolling Stone: "It cost a lot of money, and I don’t know if we can even afford it...but I needed it for my mental health, you know?"

Together with her mum, they meticulously plan out when her friends will be accompanying her on the road, something she says helps her feel safe and secure on the road, saying:

"I’ve been pretty happy. I’m really trying hard to make it as good as possible for me, because I want to love what I do. I don’t want to be miserable, because it’s not a miserable thing. But when there are things that make you miserable . . . it’s miserable!”

All in all, she literally comes across as the nicest and funniest 17-year-old out there, all whilst living out her dream and absolutely smashing it, but then again, we already knew all that!

