WATCH: Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Oscar Performance Had Some Seriously Hilarious Reactions

10 February 2020, 11:47

Billie Eilish had some hilarious expressions during Eminem's Oscar performance
Billie Eilish had some hilarious expressions during Eminem's Oscar performance. Picture: Getty Images

Eminem performed 'Lose Yourself' at the 2020 Oscar's and there were some pretty hilarious reactions from the famous audience members, from Billie Eilish to Martin Scorsese.

Eminem performed his Oscar winning track 'Lose Yourself' at the 2020 award ceremony 18 years after winning an Academy Award for his original song in 8 Mile, but the internet is more interested in some of the hilarious reactions to his surprise performance from some very famous faces.

Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

From Billie Eilish and brother Finneas looking a little confused by the entire thing (which lasted for most of the evening, TBH) to Idina Menzel's intense look of what can only be described as worry, the celebs had an array of reactions to the rapper's iconic rendition of the track.

Brie Larson was spotted laughing from the front row, and the legendary director, Martin Scorsese, who was in fits of laughter during Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph's stand up skit, actually looked like he had nodded off during the song.

However, there seems to be good reason behind the A-listers confusion, as the list of Oscar performers had been announced weeks before, and Eminem's name was nowhere to be seen.

It's emerged his performance was a tightly kept secret- with the rapper even having a 'cancel clause' if word got out about it, so the look on everyone's face was one of surprise!

One user revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "There are people who love a good secret and there is Eminem, having an option to cancel his Oscar performance if word about it got out too early."

The Oscar winning rapper earned himself a standing ovation from the audience, proving they loved it, but there really isn nothing we love more than cameras in the crowd at an award's show- because people's reaction are always bizarre and priceless.

