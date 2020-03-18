Billie Eilish Urges Fans To Take Coronavirus Seriously: ’It’s Not A Joke’

18 March 2020, 16:53

Billie made the comments on Instagram.
Billie made the comments on Instagram. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish wants her fans to take the Coronavirus epidemic seriously.

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to stop being ‘irresponsible’ when it comes to the Coronavirus and start taking safety measures, such as social distancing, seriously.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The BRITs winner made the comments on Instagram.

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

View this post on Instagram

still here

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

She said: “It is a really, really big deal right now, and it's not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes, what it's been doing and who it's been affecting, it's hard to understand that it's real. But it really is real.

”I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible. And I'm gonna explain why."

She went on to say that, although young people are deemed a lower risk when it comes to the virus, they still need to ‘take responsibility’.

"You know, it was like that stupid state of mind, where I'm like, 'I don't give a f*ck if I get it.' Or, 'I'm not gonna get it, I'm immune.

"And I did not realise that it's not about me. So everybody that's thinking, 'I don't care if I get it,' it's not about you."

She added: “I wanted to talk about it because I know half the world is freaking out and half the world doesn't give a f*ck. So I wanted to, just real quick, say: Don't panic, but don't be an idiot.

"Please take responsibility for your endurance of this. Because yeah, you could get it and you could be fine, but you could give it to your parents. You could give it to your grandparents, or your aunts, or your uncles, or your friend's mom. It's not about you."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA / Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  11. 11
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  12. 12
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  14. 14
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  15. 15
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  18. 18
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  19. 19
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  20. 20
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  22. 22
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  23. 23
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  24. 24
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  28. 28
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  30. 30
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  31. 31
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Mistakes
    Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  35. 35
    Clean Up
    Yung Filly, Chunkz
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet Night
    V
    itunes
  38. 38
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  40. 40
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Every viral TikTok song of 2020

Most Popular TikTok Songs: Every Viral TikTok Dance Challenge Song Of 2020

Features

Jesy Nelson improvised a song about Coronavirus

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To

Little Mix

Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

TV & Film

Dare Me hits Netflix on 20 March

Netflix Dare Me: Where Is It Set?

TV & Film

Boris Johnson made the comments during a conference.

School Closures: Boris Johnson Announces UK Schools Will Shut To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus & Upcoming Exams Will Not Take Place

Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato's Instagram live saw them reminisce old times

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

Miley Cyrus