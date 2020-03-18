Billie Eilish Urges Fans To Take Coronavirus Seriously: ’It’s Not A Joke’

Billie made the comments on Instagram. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish wants her fans to take the Coronavirus epidemic seriously.

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to stop being ‘irresponsible’ when it comes to the Coronavirus and start taking safety measures, such as social distancing, seriously.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The BRITs winner made the comments on Instagram.

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

She said: “It is a really, really big deal right now, and it's not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes, what it's been doing and who it's been affecting, it's hard to understand that it's real. But it really is real.

”I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible. And I'm gonna explain why."

She went on to say that, although young people are deemed a lower risk when it comes to the virus, they still need to ‘take responsibility’.

"You know, it was like that stupid state of mind, where I'm like, 'I don't give a f*ck if I get it.' Or, 'I'm not gonna get it, I'm immune.

"And I did not realise that it's not about me. So everybody that's thinking, 'I don't care if I get it,' it's not about you."

She added: “I wanted to talk about it because I know half the world is freaking out and half the world doesn't give a f*ck. So I wanted to, just real quick, say: Don't panic, but don't be an idiot.

"Please take responsibility for your endurance of this. Because yeah, you could get it and you could be fine, but you could give it to your parents. You could give it to your grandparents, or your aunts, or your uncles, or your friend's mom. It's not about you."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip