Billie Eilish Breaks Down During BRITs Win Speech, Saying She Feels ‘Hated’

Billie Eilish's fans sent positive messages to the singer after her tearful BRITs speech. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish gave an emotional acceptance speech at the 2020 BRITs, where she told the crowd that she felt ‘very hated' lately.

Billie Eilish broke down at the 2020 BRITs after winning the award for International Solo Female Artist, telling the audience she felt ‘very hated recently’.

The 18-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer got emotional on stage after thanking the other stars she was up against in the category - Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

She went on to say: “I also just wanna say something that I was just thinking like two seconds ago which was, I’ve felt very hated recently.

“When I was on the stage and I saw you guys out there smiling at me, it genuinely made me wanna cry and I wanna cry right now, so thank you [sic].”

Billie Eilish's fans sent love to the singer after she said she felt 'hated'. Picture: Twitter

The teen was flooded with so much love from fans after her heartfelt speech, with one tweeting: “@billieeilish saying she’s felt hated recently and tearing up at the brits was honestly the purest most heartbreaking moment. We love you so much. U deserve everything you’re winning and more [sic].”

"Awww before the awards @billieeilish 'felt really hated' that's sad to hear (all you internet trolls get a life!) but no one hates you my luv cos you just won that award with thousands screaming for you! [sic]” added another.

A third said: "Billie saying she feels hated when she is literally on top of the world is the most disheartening thing to hear! This is so wrong! the harassment needs to STOP! Billie is 18 and she deserves ALL her success! Congrats @billieeilish #BRITs.”

Billie absolutely slayed the evening with her debut performance of ‘No Time To Die’, which she performed on stage while her brother, Finneas O’Connell, played the piano.

The 'Bad Guy' singer was sent nothing but positivity after her BRITs speech. Picture: Twitter

The 18-year-old performed alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell. Picture: Twitter

She is the youngest artist ever to have the opportunity of writing and performing a song for the James Bond franchise and we Stan the talented queen!

Fans were praising her stunning performance, with one penning: "Billie Eilish signing the new bond song at the Brits though!?!? And she’s only 18?!? PHENOMENAL.”

"Imagine being 18 years old, performing at the brits with your new song for the new James Bond film with one of the worlds best composers, nobody can ever come for Billie Eillish. #BritAwards2020,” added another.

It seems there’s nothing but love for the ‘Everything I Wanted’ hitmaker and we can't wait to see what this year has in store for her!

