How Old Is Billie Eilish, Who Are The 'bury a friend' Singer's Parents And What's Her Net Worth?

Billie Eilish is fast becoming one of 2019's most successful artists. Picture: Getty

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the music industry's rising stars - with her debut album predicted to be one of the biggest of 2019.

But who is she and what's her story? We've got the lowdown...

Who is Billie Eilish and how old is she?

Billie was born in LA, California on 18th December, 2001.

The star is currently 17 years old - and has already made a massive impact.

Her parents decided to home school Billie, before she joined the LA Children's Chorus aged 8.

By the time she was eleven, Billie had started writing and singing her own music. She also teamed up with her older brother, Finneas, helping him with his band.

Who are her parents?

Eilish is also from a talented family; her mother and father, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, are both actors and musicians.

Maggie has been in films such as Life Inside Out and Mass Effect 2. She's also lent her vocals to the Ice Age movies.

What's Billie Eilish's net worth?

She may be only 17, but as of 2019 it is estimated that the star is worth a whopping $6million.

Her wealth is testament to her talent and killer tracks - which have earned her that impressive sum.

What did Dave Grohl say about the singer?

Former Nirvana guitarist and Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, recently praised the 'bury a friend' star for her talent.

It was originally reported that Grohl compared Billie to Nirvana in 1991.

However, taking to Twitter to clarify his comments, Dave wrote:

"For a VARIETY of reasons, and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I'd like to share the transcript of what I actually said at the Pollstar convention the other day, rather than some lazy paraphrasing that completely misses the point... ahem...

".... I went to see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they're becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret. So I don't know...and her music is hard to define! I don't know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don't know.......I don't even know what to call it. But it's authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So.... I don't care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...shit man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead..."

What are her biggest songs?

Some of Billie's biggest hits include:

- bury a friend

- wish you were gay

- bad guy

- when the party's over

