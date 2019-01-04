Beyoncé & Jay Z's 'Apes**t' Video Helped Break A Museum's Record Visitor Count

4 January 2019, 16:00

Beyoncé & Jay Z's 'Apes**t' music video was one of the main reasons for the Paris' iconic musem The Louvre's boost in visitor numbers.

Beyoncé & Jay Z's 'Apes**t' music video is no doubt one of the most memorable videos to a song released in 2018. The reason being it was shot entirely within the walls of The Paris Louvre.

However, it turns out it wasn't just the power couple who benefitted from the video... it was also the museum itself!

Jay Z and Beyonce star in the 'Apes**t' music video
Picture: YouTube

Approximately 10.2 million people visited the museum last year, a 25 percent increase over 2017!

In the music video, Jay and Bey walk around the museum stopping in front of a series of world-renown art masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus De Milo.

The music video was published only half a year ago (June 2018) and has already racked up an incredible 150 MILLION views. Power. Couple.

