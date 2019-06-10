Ava Max And Her Asymmetrical Hair Took Wembley Stadium By Storm At Capital's Summertime Ball

Ava Max delighted the crowd at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA Images

Ava Max may be a newcomer onto the scene but her Summertime Ball performance was one to remember with some of the catchiest tunes right now.

Ava Max officially made her Summertime Ball debut with her trademark asymmetrical hair and a collection of bangers including a Big Top 40 number one, 'Sweet But Psycho', which she performed the hell out of to 80,000 revellers.

She's had probably the biggest year of anyone on the line-up to date, rising from relative obscurity to one of the biggest stars right now, so check out her #CapitalSTB performance below to see it for yourself.

Her successful second single 'So Am I' sounded unbelievable

Ava's enormously catchy hit 'Sweet But Psycho' went down a storm and people knew every single word to the number one hit...

Ava Max ready to jump onstage at the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- 'So Am I'

- 'Sweet But Psycho'

