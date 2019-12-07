Ava Max Has The Entire O2 Singing Along At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Ava Max at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA

Ava Max sang the hits we've had on repeat all year at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT.

Ava Max and her trademark tresses were welcomed onto the stage at London's iconic O2 to 16,000 cheers as she belted out some of her biggest tunes of the past 18 months including 'So Am I' and 'Sweet But Psycho'.

Check out the pop star's sensational performance below...

Ava Max is the queen of winter as 'So Am I' echoes around The O2

Set list

- So Am I

- Torn

- Sweet But Psycho

Ava Max's red carpet look

Ava Max's red carpet look was total ice queen vibes. Picture: PA

Ava Max is making her Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball after a huge year of fiery pop anthems.

The ‘Sweet But Psycho’ singer has a number of empowering tracks to her name, thanks to her unique voice and individualistic flair.

Ava Max is set to drop her debut album in 2020, which will be her first studio album, but she’s already scooped two Official Big Top 40 Number 1s and has one billion streams worldwide to her name.

