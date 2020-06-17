Ariana Grande Unfollows Starbucks & Supports Black Owned Coffee Businesses

Ariana Grande supports black and independently owned coffee comapnies. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's had a lifelong love affair with Starbucks- until they stopped employees wearing Black Lives Matter clothes to work, and now, she's cutting ties with the coffee company.

Ariana Grande is cutting ties with her much-loved coffee chain, Starbucks, and is instead showing love to black owned and independent coffee businesses in LA, posting their handles to her enormous social media platform to help promote them.

Looks like Ariana Grande dropped Starbucks for a black owned coffee shop named "Nimbus Coffee” located in California, Los Angeles. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lBOGHPNlfc — Ariana Now (@ArianaNow) June 15, 2020

Promoting these businesses to her 191 million Instagram followers has been taken by most as a show of solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement, especially after it emerged Starbucks had banned employees wearing clothing supporting BLM.

The coffee giant has since apologised and said employees are allowed to show their support for BLM- but it appears the damage has already been done.

Ariana's nearly always been seen with an iced coffee from her preferred chain throughout the years, and the two even teamed up on Ari's personalised Cloud Macchiato last year, so it appears the singer's making her U-turn clear to fans.

The singer has also been making it known who she supports- or no longer supports- by going on an unfollowing spree, cleansing her feed from a host of famous people, Starbucks included.

Others she's reportedly unfollowed include Lea Michele after various anecdotes from former co-stars emerged about her making black actors' lives 'living hell' on the set of Glee.

Ariana Grande's been supporting other coffee companies on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

It also surfaced that Ariana offered her financial support to Heather Sanders's black owned business, Sorella, after it was damaged during BLM riots, proving Ari knows the power of supporting the movement with her money and influence as much as fighting for social change.

