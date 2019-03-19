Ariana Grande Encourages Fans To Vote As She Sets Up Registration Stands On Tour

19 March 2019, 11:58

Ariana Grande is encouraging her younger fans to register to vote
Ariana Grande is encouraging her younger fans to register to vote. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Ariana Grande has set up stands at her concerts to encourage her younger fans in the US to get actively involved in their country’s politics.

Ariana Grande partnered with Head Count Organisation to give American concertgoers the chance to register to vote before they head into her show.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour Setlist: What Is Ari Singing During Her Tour?

The 'Breathin’' singer’s Sweetener World Tour kicked off on Monday 18 March, and Ariana made sure to encourage her US fans to have their voices heard.

Spreading the word with #ThankUNextGen, Head Count tweeted to let fans know they’ll have an opportunity to register to vote at every stop on her US leg of the tour.

They wrote: “Welcome to the #thankunextgen #ArianaGrande tour kicks off today and you’ll be able to #RegisterToVote at every stop #TheFutureIsVoting #ThankUNext.”

A notice on the stand also reads: “You like my rights? Gee thanks, just voted.”

And for those who are already registered, it’s also possible to sign up for election alerts and you’ll receive a ‘Just Pledged’ sticker in return.

Arianators loved the idea, praising the 25 year old for encouraging people to be actively involved in politics.

“We stan a politically aware queen,” one person tweeted, as a second praised: “This is how you use your platform.”

“This means so much I can’t even explain it. This is so impactful y’all,” wrote another, as a fourth said: “This is the best idea of 2019 so far.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Ariana Grande's World Tour

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande styles out a wardrobe malfunction during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Styles Out A Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Boss On Sweetener Tour
Ariana Grande pays touching tribute to Mac Miller on her Sweetener World Tour

Mac Miller Death - All The Beautiful Tributes Ariana Grande Has Made To The 'Self Care' Rapper

News

Check out all of Ariana Grande's amazing Sweetener Tour outfits.

Ariana Grande's Tour Outfits - Here's All Of The Costumes From Her Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande honoured her late ex during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour
Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts
Ariana Grande's revealed the full setlist to her 'Sweetener' World Tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour Setlist: What Is Ari Singing During Her Tour?

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

One couple got engaged at Ariana Grande's opening night of 'Sweetener' World Tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ari's Opening Night

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!