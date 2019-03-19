Ariana Grande Encourages Fans To Vote As She Sets Up Registration Stands On Tour

Ariana Grande is encouraging her younger fans to register to vote. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Ariana Grande has set up stands at her concerts to encourage her younger fans in the US to get actively involved in their country’s politics.

Ariana Grande partnered with Head Count Organisation to give American concertgoers the chance to register to vote before they head into her show.

The 'Breathin’' singer’s Sweetener World Tour kicked off on Monday 18 March, and Ariana made sure to encourage her US fans to have their voices heard.

Spreading the word with #ThankUNextGen, Head Count tweeted to let fans know they’ll have an opportunity to register to vote at every stop on her US leg of the tour.

They wrote: “Welcome to the #thankunextgen #ArianaGrande tour kicks off today and you’ll be able to #RegisterToVote at every stop #TheFutureIsVoting #ThankUNext.”

A notice on the stand also reads: “You like my rights? Gee thanks, just voted.”

And for those who are already registered, it’s also possible to sign up for election alerts and you’ll receive a ‘Just Pledged’ sticker in return.

Ariana had booths where you could register to vote. Even though I’m already registered I was able to sign up for text alerts and got the cutest voting sticker! #SweetenerWorldTour #SWTAlbany pic.twitter.com/ZUXPzMg0m4 — Ashley 🐍 (@g1veharryaoscar) March 19, 2019

Ariana wants the Millennials and Gen Zs to be heard🙌🏽 — Alonso Palafolls (@CavallerDeGala) March 19, 2019

this means so much i can’t even explain it. this is so impactful y’all #thankunextgen pic.twitter.com/9Ikr4uQE25 — 𝓶𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓪 (@imaginerings) March 18, 2019

Arianators loved the idea, praising the 25 year old for encouraging people to be actively involved in politics.

“We stan a politically aware queen,” one person tweeted, as a second praised: “This is how you use your platform.”

“This means so much I can’t even explain it. This is so impactful y’all,” wrote another, as a fourth said: “This is the best idea of 2019 so far.”

