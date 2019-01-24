Ariana Grande's Album Is Going To Be Savage According To Her Recent Tweets

Ariana Grande's new album 'thank u, next' is going to be savage. Picture: Instagram/Alredo Flores

Ariana Grande's revealed to fans that a lot of tracks from her upcoming album 'thank u, next' is about being in a broken relationship and we totally don't know how Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's been on a Twitter spree to fill fans in on what the tracks on her upcoming album 'thank u, next' are about, and it looks like the singer has gone full savage with references to her recent break-up from Pete Davidson, from talking about loving someone else, to 'not wanting them in your bloodline.'

Thank U, Next Album: Ariana Grande's NASA Rumoured To Be About Ex Pete Davidson

Chatting to fans, she revealed that 'in my head' is about: "Being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not."

Ariana Grande teases what 'in my head' is about on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

She continued on to let fans know that ghostin' is about: "Feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him."

Ariana says 'ghostin' is about being in a relationship but loving someone else. Picture: Twitter

And topping off the savage thread of home truths, she revealed that bloodline is about: "Wanting somebody but not enough to have them in your bloodline ksjskjskj."

So, we don't know about you, but it kind of sounds like her ex fiancé Pete Davidson, who has previously slammed Ari for talking about him in her music (thank u, next dropped just before SNL went live) might not be thrilled about the album when it drops on February 8th.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News