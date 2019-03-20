Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's thanked Versace for designing all of her amazing outfits for her Sweetener World tour.

Ariana Grande has revealed that fashion house Versace has designed all of her iconic Sweetener tour outfits as she has officially kicked off her double album world tour for Sweetener and thank u, next.

Taking to Instagram to thank the luxury fashion brand, she brought up that fact that both she and the brand are Italian, something she says has made 'all her dreams come true'.

She wrote: "but wow what a moment @versace @sweetener thanks for making this lil italian chick’s dreams come tru w all my custom looks. love u forever and am extraordinarily grateful."

Versace were showing the love right back to the singer, posting a series of photos of Ariana on her opening night of tour, saying:

"@arianagrande opened her Sweetener World Tour in a custom-made tartan print look: a pleated mini skirt, bralette and over-the-knee boots. #VersaceCelebrities."

The looks pay homage to her carefully sculpted and trademark looks of knee high boots, skirts and puffer jackets.

Versace has even designed looks to go with certain performances, such as a chequered 'clueless' inspired two piece look with matching boots for the section of the show when Ari performs 'thank u, next' which is a tribute to 90/00's chick flicks including Mean Girls, set primarily around a school.

Ariana Grande finds out she's #1 before heading onto stage for first night of tour. Picture: Getty Images

