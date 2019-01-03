Ariana Grande's Hanging Out With 'Thank U, Next' Ex Ricky Alvarez

3 January 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 11:18

Ariana Grande has been spotted out and about in New York with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez sparking dating rumours, despite the fact the 'thank u, next' singer's insisted she's staying single for the rest of the year.

Ariana Grande has been spotted out and about in New York with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, one of her former flames name checked in 'thank u, next' and people are impressed at just how good friends the pair have remained since they split in 2016.

Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

The pair strolled around the Big Apple together, sipping on iced coffee and joking around filming Instagram stories of each other just after Ari denied she wasn't dating anyone, hitting back at a media report on asking 'Who is Ariana Grande dating now' on Twitter, writing: "Spoiler for the rest of the year/probably my life; it's no one".

The pair even stopped off outside Ari's rumoured $16 million apartment block to wave up at Myron, Mac Miller's pooch Ari adopted upon the rapper's death, with Ari sporting a Fendi puffer jacket, thigh high boots and her Sweetener surgical mask in her traditional low-key fashion.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez on stage in Milan
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez on stage in Milan. Picture: Splash

Ariana and her former backing dancer first got together back in July 2015, with Ricky appearing in her music videos 'Problem' and 'Santa Baby' and joining her on The Honeymoon Tour and they dated through to the following year when they called things quit.

The singer admitted she'd even written some songs about Ricky, with fans speculating 'Forever Boy' is about him after she liked tweets about 'forever boy' being 'cancelled' around the time of their split.

