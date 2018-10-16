Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Reportedly 'Haven't Split Up' But 'Slowed Things Down'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may not have called off their engagement according to reports, they've simply chosen to slow the whole thing down.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have called off their engagement, but sources close to the star have revealed the couple are far from splitting up, but have decided to 'put the brakes on' their relationship and slow the whole thing down, according to US publication, PEOPLE.

In a pretty surprising turn of events, the sources close to the star told PEOPLE: “Their engagement is off, but they still plan on spending time together”.

“The engagement being called off was very sudden. They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes.”

“It’s not like they split and never plan on seeing each other again. They just decided to slow things down.”

The source continued on to confess how unpredictable they both are, saying: "Who knows with those two...they were fully together on Saturday.”

The news of their 'split' broke just days after it emerged Pete had his Dangerous Woman tattoo covered up, with fans across social media predicting news of their break-up from this sign, despite the fact Ari was still backstage supporting the comedian on SNL.

Well, just as we were unsticking our Pete and Ari posters from our bedroom walls, it seems we shouldn't act too soon, as the couple could simply just be going through a rough patch- but as neither parties have yet commented on the reports, we're all left guessing!

