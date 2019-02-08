Ariana Grande Thinks Her Ex, Pete Davidson, Dating Kate Beckinsale Is “So Cute”

Ariana Grande is so here for Pete Davidson dating Kate Beckinsale. Picture: Getty

As well as dropping her ‘thank u, next’ album today, Ariana Grande also gave her blessing to ex Pete Davidson after he was spotted with Kate Beckinsale.

Ariana Grande might be channelling her break up emotions into some incredible new music but she doesn’t hold any bad feelings towards her ex, Pete Davidson’s new relationship.

Ariana Grande Steals A Man's Girl In 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' Video

Since the couple’s whirlwind relationship, engagement and break up, Ari’s remained single but Pete has been spotted holding hands with Kate Beckinsale, with rumours the couple are planning a holiday together.

Ari confirmed she was totally OK with the sitch, after a TMZ paparazzo chased her down in Los Angeles, and described the new couple as “so cute”.

The ‘thank u, next’ star gave her blessing as she left a radio studio in Culver City, but kept schtum on whether she has been working on further new music.

The tabloids reported that Pete, 27, and Kate, 45, were planning to go on holiday together, with a source claiming, “Pete and Kate have been dating since meeting at the Globes party.

"They want to keep things low key - Kate is recovering from being hospitalised, Pete just went through a really tough time very publicly - but it's hard as they can't keep their hands off each other in public!

"They're planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better.

"It'll be them with a group of friends, somewhere beachy like Bali or Hawaii.They want to take the pressure off and see where the relationship will go."

