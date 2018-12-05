Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande Are Teaching Us All How To Handle Online Breakups

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split up in October. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ariana Grande revealed that Pete Davidson has blocked her on social media but continues to jump to his defense.

After a five-month romance, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson announced last month that they have called off their engagement.

Pete Davidson Is ‘Dating Again’ 2 Months After Splitting From Ariana Grande

The couple’s breakup inspired Ariana’s hit song 'Thank U, Next' where she sings, “Even almost got married, And for Pete, I'm so thankful.”

Though things have ended between the pair, Ariana endorses nothing but “forgiveness and positivity.”

Earlier this week Pete posted a powerful message about cyberbullying on Instagram. He opened up about BPD and being bullied online and offline over the last 9 months.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” he pens.

Despite Ariana Grande sending fans a message to be ‘gentler’, the comic has the singer blocked and "is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health."

Ariana's response to Pete's message read: “I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,"

Ariana Grande responds to Pete. Picture: Instagram

“I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

Both posts brought attention to online harassment and have taught us the mature way to deal with online breakups.

Pete and Ari began dating in May and announced their engagement just a month later. Pete is reportedly dating again.

