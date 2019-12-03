Ariana Grande’s Parents Reunite To Watch Her Perform Together, 18 Years After Separating

3 December 2019, 11:47

Ariana Grande's parents reunited to watch her show
Ariana Grande's parents reunited to watch her show. Picture: PA

Ariana Grande’s parents came together to watch their pop star daughter perform on stage.

Ariana Grande’s parents joined forces to watch their daughter perform ‘Tattooed Heart’ on stage and we can’t get over the adorable reunion.

A fan shared a video of the 26-year-old ‘Thank U, Next’ singer performing, where you can see her mum, Joan, and dad, Edward, enjoying the show.

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

The caption read: “My heart is f**ing full! Couldn’t be happier for u… ur parents together in a pit watching u performing one of your best songs in front of thousands of people…. I’m sobbing @ArianaGrande.”

The tweet received so much attention that Ari herself replied with crying emojis.

Her dad responded, writing: “I cried so much….,” and fans got emotional, with one saying: “You look so proud of her, this really is the purest thing ever.”

“Ed’s little nod at the end. Like yup that’s real [sic],” another added.

The former Victorious actress also spent Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years.

She shared a snap of her celebrations, letting the world know she was enjoying the day with both her mum and dad after the pair split and have had a strained relationship until recently.

Ariana Grande recently spent Thanksgiving with her parents
Ariana Grande recently spent Thanksgiving with her parents. Picture: Instagram

Edward and Joan split up when she was eight or nine years old and he and Ari have had a tumultuous relationship including a big fall out in 2013 when they stopped speaking.

They lost contact until they reconciled in 2018, telling Seventeen it was the “toughest thing she has ever had to deal with.”

Since then, they’ve enjoyed spending time as a family, with both her parents joining her on the European leg of her Sweetener tour, and her dad also posing for selfies from the crowd at her shows.

After wrapping up the huge world tour, fans are glad to see the ‘7 Rings’ star finally enjoy some down time with her family.

