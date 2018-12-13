Ariana Grande Says Her Next Single ‘Imagine’ Is "More Vulnerable / Unsure"

Ariana Grande says her new song 'Imagine' will be more "unsure". Picture: Instagram

We’re not even over ‘Thank U, Next’ yet.

While the world still has ‘Thank U, Next’ on repeat, Ariana Grande has moved on to teasing her next single, ‘Imagine’.

Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement

The announcement came in three words in the form of a tweet: “’imagine’ Thursday night".

'imagine' thursday night — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018

Since then, she's been teasing song lyrics to her 59.5 million followers:

imagine a world like that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 12, 2018

baby direct it, name in the credits... like the movies do — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 13, 2018

Whilst we twiddle our thumbs, Ari is on Twitter answering fan questions about her new single.

One asked “why imagine first?”, referencing to a AG5 track-list released by Genius that places 'Imagine' as the lead single.

She replied: “i think it'll balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely as those are super self-assured / commanding and this one is more vulnerable / unsure,”

i think it'll balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely as those are super self assured / commanding and this one is more vulnerable / unsure. i wanted to mix up the energy a lil bit as both of those themes are equally prevalent on the album / in my life rn. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 13, 2018

Another asked if the singer will be releasing a video, to which she has replied that she won’t be.

not for this one. just a really pretty lyric video that i'm very excited about! an artist names Thomas Collet, matty and i stumbled across one day allowed us to use this dreamy visual he made behind the lyrics and it fits so beautifully! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 13, 2018

The 'Woman Of The Year' even teased parts of the song on her Instagram Story alongside a countdown.

No more torture Ari, we’re waiting!

