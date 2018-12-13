Ariana Grande Says Her Next Single ‘Imagine’ Is "More Vulnerable / Unsure"

13 December 2018, 15:50

Ariana Grande says her new song &squot;Imagine&squot; will be more "unsure".
Ariana Grande says her new song 'Imagine' will be more "unsure". Picture: Instagram

We’re not even over ‘Thank U, Next’ yet.

While the world still has ‘Thank U, Next’ on repeat, Ariana Grande has moved on to teasing her next single, ‘Imagine’.

Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement

The announcement came in three words in the form of a tweet: “’imagine’ Thursday night".

Since then, she's been teasing song lyrics to her 59.5 million followers:

Whilst we twiddle our thumbs, Ari is on Twitter answering fan questions about her new single.

One asked “why imagine first?”, referencing to a AG5 track-list released by Genius that places 'Imagine' as the lead single.

She replied: “i think it'll balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely as those are super self-assured / commanding and this one is more vulnerable / unsure,”

Another asked if the singer will be releasing a video, to which she has replied that she won’t be.

The 'Woman Of The Year' even teased parts of the song on her Instagram Story alongside a countdown.

No more torture Ari, we’re waiting!

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Keep Up With All AG5 News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Dua Lipa explains why her and Ariana Grande's song won't be released anytime soon

Dua Lipa Explains Why Ariana Grande Collaboration Won't Be Released
Ariana Grande's dropping 'Imagine' thursday

Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dated for one year.

Ariana Grande Wants Everyone To Take A “Big Ol' Breather” Over Ricky Alverez Dating Rumours
Miley Cyrus wants to be best friends with Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus Wants To Be BFF's With Ariana Grande & Take Her Clubbing

Miley Cyrus

Years & Years would love a Little Mix collab in 2019

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Years & Years Want A Little Mix Collaboration ASAP

Years & Years

Ariana bought friendship rings for her best gal pals

Ariana Grande Treated Her Best Friends To Tiffany Rings

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana shows off her 'bend and snap' in 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande Looks Back At Some Childhood Photos And It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!