Ariana Grande Gets New Tattoo On Her Hand As She Adds To Extensive Collection Of Inkings

15 November 2019, 15:27

Ariana Grande has a brand new tattoo
Ariana Grande has a brand new tattoo. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has another tattoo on her hand.

Ariana Grande is known for having a love of tattoos, with an array of inkings all over her body including a few intricate designs on her hand.

Her latest addition is her dog’s name, Toulouse, on the back of her hand in a large, swirling font.

Sharing a photo of the tatt in a selfie on Instagram Stories Ari, held her hand up to her face, displaying her epic eyeliner flicks in the process.

Ariana Grande got a tattoo tribute of her dad
Ariana Grande got a tattoo tribute of her dad. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Toulouse’s name sits below the inkings of a cloud and a Venus symbol on her fingers.

On her other hand, Ariana has a crescent moon alongside stars and sunshine.

The pop star’s love for body art is well known, and each time she gets a new design she documents it on social media.

The inking she had before her latest was a Jim Carrey inspired design, with a quote from her favourite film The Truman Show etched into her shoulder.

It reads: “In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night!”

Ariana Grande has a number of inkings over her body
Ariana Grande has a number of inkings over her body. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ari always heads to her favourite tattooist, Mira Mariah, for her new additions, dubbing the artist “perfect” after having one of her many designs.

During her relationship with Pete Davidson Ari expanded her collection on numerous occasions, matching him with her cloud tattoo and getting a 9 3/4 Harry Potter tribute which was thought to have been inspired by him – something she later covered up with a vine.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer is thought to have around 44 tattoos, with at least 29 of them done in 2018 and 2019 alone.

