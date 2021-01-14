Ariana Grande Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Are Mystery Features On The 34+35 Remix

Ariana Grande has two secret collaborators on the 34+35 remix. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's revealed a 34+35 remix is on the way with two mystery collaborators and fans think they know who it will be as Megan Thee Stallion drops some suspicious looking side eyes.

Ariana Grande has enlisted two huge artists for a remix of 34+35, teasing them with a mysterious silhouette but fans think they've cracked the code and know exactly who will appear on the track.

Spoiler- they're massive stars!

Firstly, Ari' collaborated with Doja Cat on 'Positions' track 'Motive' and people reckon the pair didn't stop at just the one track and Doja will jump on the remix.

They have also resurfaced a clip of Doja rapping on Instagram live to what appears to be the beat of 34+35 with the 'Say So' singer also singing the chorus.

Swiftly after Doja's hat was thrown into the ring, 'WAP' rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped some very suspicious looking side eyes onto Ariana's Instagram post.

Megan Thee Stallion hints she's on the 34+35 remix. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Side eyes are basically a universal confirmation someone knows more than they're letting on, so we're pretty confident Megan is the other mystery artist.

Due to the NSFW nature of the track, it's completely fitting Ari would enlist Megan for the remix- we can't wait to hear what she has in store for us!

During her music career, Ari has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the game, from Lizzo to The Weeknd, so whoever is on the remix will undoubtedly be huge.

