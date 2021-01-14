Ariana Grande Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Are Mystery Features On The 34+35 Remix

14 January 2021, 10:26

Ariana Grande has two secret collaborators on the 34+35 remix
Ariana Grande has two secret collaborators on the 34+35 remix. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's revealed a 34+35 remix is on the way with two mystery collaborators and fans think they know who it will be as Megan Thee Stallion drops some suspicious looking side eyes.

Ariana Grande has enlisted two huge artists for a remix of 34+35, teasing them with a mysterious silhouette but fans think they've cracked the code and know exactly who will appear on the track.

Spoiler- they're massive stars!

Yolanda Hadid Posts Photo Of Zayn & Gigi's Little Girl To Instagram Calling Her An 'Angel'

Firstly, Ari' collaborated with Doja Cat on 'Positions' track 'Motive' and people reckon the pair didn't stop at just the one track and Doja will jump on the remix.

They have also resurfaced a clip of Doja rapping on Instagram live to what appears to be the beat of 34+35 with the 'Say So' singer also singing the chorus.

Swiftly after Doja's hat was thrown into the ring, 'WAP' rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped some very suspicious looking side eyes onto Ariana's Instagram post.

Megan Thee Stallion hints she's on the 34+35 remix
Megan Thee Stallion hints she's on the 34+35 remix. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Side eyes are basically a universal confirmation someone knows more than they're letting on, so we're pretty confident Megan is the other mystery artist.

Due to the NSFW nature of the track, it's completely fitting Ari would enlist Megan for the remix- we can't wait to hear what she has in store for us!

During her music career, Ari has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the game, from Lizzo to The Weeknd, so whoever is on the remix will undoubtedly be huge.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Would You Rather? Ariana Grande Edition

Would You Rather? Ariana Grande Edition

How much did Ariana Grande's engagement ring cost?

How Much Is Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez Worth? Cost Of Diamond Revealed

Features

Ariana Grande Family

Who Are Ariana Grande’s Family? Everything You Need To Know About Her Mum, Brother & More
Ariana Grande's engagement ring apparently cost £260k

Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Has A Touching Story Behind It

News

What does Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez do for a living?

What Does Dalton Gomez Do & What Is His Job? Inside Ariana Grande's Fiancé's Life!

Features

Ariana Grande opened up about her split from Pete Davidson to Vogue. But what did she say?

What Did Ariana Grande Say About Pete Davidson In Vogue?

News

Hot On Capital

Kim Kardashian seems to have removed her wedding ring

Kim Kardashian Keeps Wedding Ring Hidden From View Amid Kanye West Divorce Reports

News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark together

Why Olivia Rodrigo And Jake Paul Are Trending After ‘Drivers License’ Success

News

Vanessa Bauer is thought to be currently single

Vanessa Bauer Boyfriend: Who Has The Dancing On Ice Professional Dated Before?

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable portrait of 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik with their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid Shares Portrait Of Zayn Malik Holding Baby Daughter

News

True crime series to binge on Netflix in 2021

The Best True Crime Series To Binge On Netflix After 'Night Stalker'

TV & Film

Final 'To All The Boys' film coming in 2021

To All The Boys: Always & Forever 2021 Release Date As Netflix Franchise Ends This Year

TV & Film