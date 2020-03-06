Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Fuel Rumours They’re Teaming Up On Gaga's New Album ‘Chromatica’

6 March 2020, 15:16

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are hotly rumoured to be collaborating. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has continued to fuel speculation she stars on Lady Gaga’s new album, ‘Chromatica’.

There’s been a number of rumours circulating in recent weeks claiming Ariana Grande stars on ‘Chromatica’, Lady Gaga’s new album, and the global superstars have done little to dispel the speculation as Ari continues to like every post Gaga shares about the new album.

Ariana’s latest move was a simple comment on Lady Gaga’s selfie with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky, but it was enough to fuel the collaboration flames.

Ariana Grande & Blackpink Rumoured Collaborations On Lady Gaga's Album 'Chromatica'

Gaga captioned her post: “I’ve got a STUPID love,” in reference to her new single and Ariana commented in response: “Adore u both so much [sic].”

Ariana Grande Lady Gaga boyfriend
Ariana Grande commented on Lady Gaga's adorable selfie. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Fans are adamant the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer will star on Lady Gaga’s album, and as Ari has now implied she’s met Gaga’s new beau it immediately confirms she’s been hanging out with the pop queen.

There are also rumours the stars were spotted at the same dance studio in LA earlier this week.

Since then, a number of wild theories have been circulating by both Arianators and Little Monsters regarding their joint single.

One person reckons the stars are going to release a sequel to ‘Telephone’, the incredible single Lady Gaga and Beyonce released on 16 March 2010 – which would be totally iconic!

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were apparently spotted at the same dance studio
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were apparently spotted at the same dance studio. Picture: Getty

Gaga worked with producer Max Martin on her first comeback single and Ari is known to have worked with the Swedish hitmaker in the past on tunes including ‘Break Free’, ‘Problem’ and ‘Bang Bang’.

Blackpink are also said to be featured on ‘Chromatica’, which drops on 10 April.

