How Old Is Graham Phillips And When Did The Riverdale Actor Date Ariana Grande?

Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande dated for three years. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande was recently seen on a dinner date with her ex boyfriend Graham Phillips. Who is the Riverdale actor and when did they date?

Ariana Grande has proved she really is grateful for her exes, after she was pictured with Graham Phillips days after being snapped with another former beau, Big Sean.

The singer met Graham for dinner in New York eight years after they ended their three-year relationship, and the couple appeared to be having a well-needed catch up.

Riverdale fans will know the actor from the Netflix series, but what else do we know about Graham and his relationship with Ariana?

Graham Phillips has starred in Riverdale as well as a number of other Netflix hits. Picture: Graham Phillips/Instagram

Graham Phillips' age

Graham is 25 years old, and is just two months older than ex-girlfriend Ariana.

What has Graham Phillips starred in?

You’ll most likely recognise Graham from his role on Riverdale, where he played Nick St. Clair from 2017 to 2018.

He also appeared in The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016 and movies XOXO and Blockers.

Ariana Grande and Graham Phillips met when they were both cast in Broadway show 13. Picture: Getty

Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande’s relationship

Ariana and Graham have remained friends since they split in 2011, three years after beginning their romance when they were both cast in the Broadway musical 13.

The reason for their split is unknown, but the pair have proved their strong friendship over the years as they’ve been pictured together on numerous occasions.

