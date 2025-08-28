Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities setlist and more

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

By Sam Prance

When is Ariana Grande going on tour? Here's what we know about the Eternal Sunshine Tour including cities, support acts and more.

It's official. Ariana Grande has announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour. When is it and where is she performing though?

Ever since Ariana Grande released Eternal Sunshine, fans have been desperate for her to go on tour. Talking to Zach Sang in 2024, Ariana said: "I would love to do shows. I love being on stage. I miss being on stage. I miss my fans so much. That's the honest to god truth." Ariana also teased that she might do some shows around Wicked promo.

Fast forward to August 2025 and Ariana has officially confirmed that she will be heading out on the Eternal Sunshine Tour in 2026. What are the tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes? Here's how to get tickets.

When do Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets go on sale?

Ariana Grande Tour 2024: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know. Picture: Republic Records, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour ticket sale times

Ariana Grande has given fans plenty of time to prepare to buy tickets to the Eternal Sunshine Tour. Tickets in the US go on presale first starting September 9th. As for the UK, they don't on presale until September 16th.

09/09/25 - North American presale (10am local)

10/09/25 - North American general sale (10am local)

16/09/25 - UK presale (10am local)

18/09/25 - UK general sale (10am local)

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Ariana Grande is doing an artist presale for the Eternal Sunshine Tour in the US. To get your hands on presale tickets, simply visit Ticketmaster and select three dates to sign up for before September 7th (2pm ET). You will then get an email with presale codes on September 8th to use when the presale starts on September 9th (10am local).

As for the UK, you'll need to sign up for presale using Laylo. Simply select the date you want to attend, type in your number and then type in the verification code you receive via text. You will then receive your unique presale code ahead of the presale on September 16th (10am local).

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Prices for an Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour are yet to be revealed. Tickets for her last arena tour cost between $35 and $225. Based on her performing limited arena dates, there's a chance that tickets will be similar or slightly more expensive.

Ariana Grande tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Eternal Sunshine Tour dates: When is Ariana Grande going on tour?

As it stands, Ariana Grande has announced 27 Eternal Sunshine Tour dates for 2026. It's currently unclear whether or not she will announce more dates but here's what she's confirmed so far:

06/06/26 - Oakland, California

09/06/26 - Oakland, California

13/06/26 - Los Angeles, California

14/06/26 - Los Angeles, California

17/06/26 - Los Angeles, California

19/06/26 - Los Angeles, California

24/06/26 - Austin, Texas

26/06/26 - Austin, Texas

30/06/26 - Sunrise, Florida

02/07/26 - Sunrise, Florida

06/07/26 - Atlanta, Georgia

08/07/26 - Atlanta, Georgia

12/07/26 - Brooklyn, New York

13/07/26 - Brooklyn, New York

16/07/26 - Brooklyn, New York

18/07/26 - Brooklyn, New York

22/07/26 - Boston, Massachusetts

24/07/26 - Boston, Massachusetts

28/07/26 - Montreal, Quebec

30/07/26 - Montreal, Quebec

03/08/26 - Chicago, Illinois

05/08/26 - Chicago, Illinois

15/08/26 - London, UK

16/08/26 - London, UK

19/08/26 - London, UK

20/08/26 - London, UK

23/08/26 - London, UK

Eternal Sunshine Tour locations: What cities will Ariana Grande play in?

For the time being, Ariana has only announced Eternal Sunshine Tour concerts in cities in North America in Europe. Based on past comments she's made about how gruelling touring can be for her, it's possible that she'll only tour these cities.

Eternal Sunshine Tour dates: When is Ariana Grande going on tour in 2024? Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns via Getty

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour setlist: What songs will she play?

For the time being, there's no knowing what songs Ariana Grande will sing on an Eternal Sunshine tour. Nevertheless, Ariana tends to heavily feature her recent projects in live shows, so expect lots of songs from Eternal Sunshine and Positions to feature alongside her biggest hits. It's also possible that she will sing songs from Wicked.

