Ariana Grande Calls Out 'Diva' Label & Double Standards In Music Industry

Ariana Grande's had enough of people labelling her a 'diva' for taking control of her career as she calls out the double standards in the music industry, just like Taylor Swift has done.

Ariana Grande's called out the double standards that exist in the music industry that have seen her labelled a 'diva' and revealed its why she stepped back from interviews, from fear of her words being 'manipulated' whilst talking to Zane Lowe for Beats One.

Speaking via FaceTime to Zane Lowe about her and Justin Bieber's first ever collaboration, 'Stick With U', Ari' got candid about just how sick of negative press she is, as often her words are 'taken out of context'.

She said: "I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words."

She said: "‘People would be like, 'oh she’s a diva'...And I was like, 'this doesn’t make any sense'".

She and Zane also joked about changing the meaning of 'bad diva energy' to 'big diva energy' and we're here for it.

Ariana is not the first female pop star to make this point, with Taylor Swift expressing very much the same view through her track 'The Man' and epic accompanying music video calling out the double standards that exist.

The 26-year-old echoed Taylor's frustrations telling Zane: "When men express their opinions or defend themselves… they’re 'brilliant' and they’re 'geniuses' and yet it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing."

Needless to say, fans aren't happy, either that Ariana feels this way, or that she's taken a step back from giving interviews because she's so much in them.

Elsewhere in the chat, she confirmed she and 'Say So' singer Doja Cat have an unreleased collaboration that we're buzzing to hear, and Ari spoke beautifully about her late ex, Mac Miller, and his dedication to music.

She said: "He was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important."

