Ariana Grande Looks Back At Some Childhood Photos And It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

5 December 2018, 17:27 | Updated: 5 December 2018, 17:29

Ariana Grande reacts to her childhood photos
Ariana Grande reacts to her childhood photos. Picture: Billboard

This year, Billboard will be honouring Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year at the annual Women in Music event.

Ariana Grande sat down with Billboard to take a trip down memory lane and to share some words of wisdom.

Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

The first photo Ariana pulls out shows what can only be described as the “bend and snap” which pays homage to the iconic scene from Legally Blonde.

Which Ariana did it best?
Which Ariana did it best? Picture: Billboard

Next, she grabs an old flick of herself alongside brother, Frankie. If you ever wondered what Ariana looked like without her ponytail. She is adamant this is it.

Ariana shares a photo with brother, Frankie.
Ariana shares a photo with brother, Frankie. Picture: Billboard

“I still look like that without makeup, and hair, and extensions and stuff… For real, when I get out of the shower, that's exactly what I look like. I swear to God. I swear.”

Have you ever wondered what the singer was like as a child, picture random night in July, face painted as a skeleton, and it’s not Halloween.

“My dad was working late, so my family and I did this together. That's insane. We need severe help, still, all of us.” she admits.

Just a casual day in the Grande household.
Just a casual day in the Grande household. Picture: Billboard

Ariana confesses her shady past holding a bottle and nibbling on a cookie.

Ariana admits to being a shady baby.
Ariana admits to being a shady baby. Picture: Billboard

She admits: “I don't think there's any shadier-looking person on the planet. That's the shadiest thing I've ever seen in my whole life… I'm like, ‘B***h, that's my cookie, that's my juice, okay? Carry on. Thank you, next, that's what this baby picture says.”

So cute!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split up in October

Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande Are Teaching Us All How To Handle Online Breakups
Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande called off their relationship in October

Pete Davidson Is ‘Dating Again’ 2 Months After Splitting From Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande took to Instagram to respond to Pete Davidson's message of online trolling

Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson
Pete has opened up about the abuse he's received since his relationship with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Posts Huge Statement About Being ‘Bullied’ By The Public & Suicide
Ariana Grande has decided to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo

Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Mac Miller Tribute
Ariana Grande leaves Mac Miller out of burn book in thank u, next

Ariana Grande Left Mac Miller Out Of The Burn Book In Thank U, Next Video & Here's Why

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

It's finally here

Ariana Grande Finally Drops Mean Girls-Inspired 'thank u, next' Music Video

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!