Ariana Grande Looks Back At Some Childhood Photos And It’s The Cutest Thing Ever
5 December 2018, 17:27 | Updated: 5 December 2018, 17:29
This year, Billboard will be honouring Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year at the annual Women in Music event.
Ariana Grande sat down with Billboard to take a trip down memory lane and to share some words of wisdom.
Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson
The first photo Ariana pulls out shows what can only be described as the “bend and snap” which pays homage to the iconic scene from Legally Blonde.
Next, she grabs an old flick of herself alongside brother, Frankie. If you ever wondered what Ariana looked like without her ponytail. She is adamant this is it.
“I still look like that without makeup, and hair, and extensions and stuff… For real, when I get out of the shower, that's exactly what I look like. I swear to God. I swear.”
Have you ever wondered what the singer was like as a child, picture random night in July, face painted as a skeleton, and it’s not Halloween.
“My dad was working late, so my family and I did this together. That's insane. We need severe help, still, all of us.” she admits.
Ariana confesses her shady past holding a bottle and nibbling on a cookie.
She admits: “I don't think there's any shadier-looking person on the planet. That's the shadiest thing I've ever seen in my whole life… I'm like, ‘B***h, that's my cookie, that's my juice, okay? Carry on. Thank you, next, that's what this baby picture says.”
So cute!