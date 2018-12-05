Ariana Grande Looks Back At Some Childhood Photos And It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

Ariana Grande reacts to her childhood photos. Picture: Billboard

This year, Billboard will be honouring Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year at the annual Women in Music event.

Ariana Grande sat down with Billboard to take a trip down memory lane and to share some words of wisdom.

Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

The first photo Ariana pulls out shows what can only be described as the “bend and snap” which pays homage to the iconic scene from Legally Blonde.

Which Ariana did it best? Picture: Billboard

Next, she grabs an old flick of herself alongside brother, Frankie. If you ever wondered what Ariana looked like without her ponytail. She is adamant this is it.

Ariana shares a photo with brother, Frankie. Picture: Billboard

“I still look like that without makeup, and hair, and extensions and stuff… For real, when I get out of the shower, that's exactly what I look like. I swear to God. I swear.”

Have you ever wondered what the singer was like as a child, picture random night in July, face painted as a skeleton, and it’s not Halloween.

“My dad was working late, so my family and I did this together. That's insane. We need severe help, still, all of us.” she admits.

Just a casual day in the Grande household. Picture: Billboard

Ariana confesses her shady past holding a bottle and nibbling on a cookie.

Ariana admits to being a shady baby. Picture: Billboard

She admits: “I don't think there's any shadier-looking person on the planet. That's the shadiest thing I've ever seen in my whole life… I'm like, ‘B***h, that's my cookie, that's my juice, okay? Carry on. Thank you, next, that's what this baby picture says.”

So cute!

