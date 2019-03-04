Ariana Grande’s Fans Show Their Support As She Says: ‘You Saved My Life’ In Emotional Letter Ahead Of Tour

Ariana Grande shared an emotional Instagram post ahead of her tour. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande had fans rallying around her following the ‘7 Rings’ singer’s latest emotional Instagram post, in which she thanked Arianators for “saving her life”.

Ariana Grande is about to embark on her Sweetener World Tour, and as she counts down the days to her first show in New York the pop star has been feeling somewhat reflective.

Sharing an emotional Instagram post about how she’s “still healing” from her difficult past few years, Ariana said her friends, fans and music “saved her life”.

Ariana Grande & Ex Big Sean Pictured Together Sparking Romance Rumours

Within the lengthy letter the ‘7 Rings’ singer wrote: “I’m prolly gonna cry a lot [sic]. A few months ago I told my team I wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around.

“I’m still healing but I feel a lot lighter as of late and I think this is really going to be such a beautiful time.”

She added: “Thank god we are doing this. I can’t imagine what else I’d do and I want you to know how thankful I am.”

Ariana’s fans soon flooded her with their support, with many of them writing: “I love you so much!”

“I love you so much, thank you for providing me music that brings me happiness,” replied another Arianator, as a third said: “Girl I’m so proud of you [heart]this tour is gonna be so special... can’t wait to see what you're up to.”

Ariana has fans eagerly awaiting the start of her world tour, but finished off her letter by saying she’s going to put her phone away for a while in order to avoid ruining any surprises.

> Download Our App To Find Out All The Latest Ariana Grande News