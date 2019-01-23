Anne-Marie Shared A Sneak Preview Of Her Second Studio Album, #AM2

23 January 2019, 11:39

Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon
Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon. Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon, and teased her fans with a short snippet from her upcoming songs.

After she dropped her debut studio album, 'Speak Your Mind', Anne-Marie is set to release her second, which she is penning as #AM2.

The '2002' singer - who is nominated for a Global Award - uploaded a video to her social media platforms of the snowfall, with one of her upcoming songs heard in the background.

In the five-second-long clip, Anne-Marie is sat in a car filming the flurry of snow, with her iconic voice heard on a track in the background.

She captioned the video snippet as "#AM2 r u readddddddy tho I’m not [sic]", teasing her Ninjas with her second album.

Previously, Anne-Marie has jokingly revealed fake track lists for her second album, with tracks named 'You’re disgusting' and 'Where do u think you’re going?'.

Not gonna lie - if she did release those songs, they'd still be certified bangers. Just sayin'.

