WATCH: Anne Marie Reacts To Her Old Embarrassing Tweets

The '2002' hit-maker joins Jimmy Hill to react to her old and slightly embarrassing tweets.

There's never a boring moment when Anne Marie is around, so when she joined Jimmy Hill backstage at The O2 for the Jingle Bell Ball it was obviously going to be hilarious.

Jimmy challenged the 'Ciao Adios' star to try and not laugh at some of her own tweets, but... the tweets are extremely embarrassing.

“I always forget I have to do stuff here" she told Jimmy before beginning the task.

Hearing a tweet about her opinion on tongues, her solid, stern hold on the challenge quickly fell apart as she let out her famous cackle that we all know and love joking -

“They are weird aren’t they!? The fact that you touch tongues with someone is kind of weird.”

Was there any chance of regaining composure? No. When Jimmy read one of Anne Marie's tweets about parrots being able to talk it sparked quite the conversation.

“We don’t even big ‘em up for it. We’re like yeah, it’s a parrot… it talks.”

Anne Marie may not have been able to keep a straight face but with tweets like those how can we not put her on the #CapitalJBB baller board.

The Essex born artist opened the 2nd night of Capital's Jingle Bell with SEAT setting the bar high for the night ahead with old favourites and new hits.

Anne Marie's infectious energy filled the arena proving that it's impossible not to adore her!

Ball veteran Anne Marie had 16,000 fans on their feet at The O2 London on Sunday 8 December.

