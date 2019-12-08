Anne-Marie Kicked Off Night Two Of The #CapitalJBB With A 'Perfect' Performance

On Air Now
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT - LIVE with Ant Payne 6pm - 10pm
8 December 2019, 19:48
'Perfect To Me' pop sensation Anne-Marie kicked off the second night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball and got us feeling all kinds of festive.
Anne-Marie has signalled the start of the final night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, opening the show at London's O2 with a smash hit filled performance of her biggest hits, including 'FRIENDS', '2002' and 'Ciao Adios.'
A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball
As a seasoned pro, the superstar knows exactly how to turn an arena up, and from the sounds of 16,000 people screaming for the British singer, she's onto a winning formula.
Now, we're not sure if you know this about Anne-Marie, but she is always up for a laugh, so once we had her in the studio with Capital's Jimmy Hill, we knew all hell was about to break lose!
Jimmy surprised the '2002' singer with some of her most embarrassing old tweets and challenged her not to laugh, which, for her, is absolutely impossible.
Check out the video, her laugh is infectious.
Always one to serve a lewk, Anne-Marie served David Attenborough realness on the red carpet, and we're so here for it.
- Ciao Adios
- 2002
- So Lonely
- Perfect To Me
- Rockabye
- FRIENDS
> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News