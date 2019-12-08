Anne-Marie Kicked Off Night Two Of The #CapitalJBB With A 'Perfect' Performance

Anne-Marie put on a sizzling performance to kick off the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

'Perfect To Me' pop sensation Anne-Marie kicked off the second night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball and got us feeling all kinds of festive.

Anne-Marie has signalled the start of the final night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, opening the show at London's O2 with a smash hit filled performance of her biggest hits, including 'FRIENDS', '2002' and 'Ciao Adios.'

As a seasoned pro, the superstar knows exactly how to turn an arena up, and from the sounds of 16,000 people screaming for the British singer, she's onto a winning formula.

Anne-Marie officially kicked off night two of the Jingle Bell Ball with her renowned hit 'Ciao Adios' to the screams of the crowd! She put on a serious show for her track with night one baller, Lauv, 'Lonely' 'Perfect To Me' was a seriously touching moment with thousands of people singing back to the superstar!

Now, we're not sure if you know this about Anne-Marie, but she is always up for a laugh, so once we had her in the studio with Capital's Jimmy Hill, we knew all hell was about to break lose!

Jimmy surprised the '2002' singer with some of her most embarrassing old tweets and challenged her not to laugh, which, for her, is absolutely impossible.

Check out the video, her laugh is infectious.

Always one to serve a lewk, Anne-Marie served David Attenborough realness on the red carpet, and we're so here for it.

Anne-Marie served some serious zebra print on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

Set List

- Ciao Adios

- 2002

- So Lonely

- Perfect To Me

- Rockabye

- FRIENDS

