Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

8 December 2018, 22:32 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 22:55

From 'Alarm' and 'Friends' to 'Ciao Adios', Anne-Marie's live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was

What can you say about Anne-Marie? She's the loveable pop superstar who releases bangers on bangers and she absolutely nailed her live rperformance at the #CapitalJBB.

> Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Taking to the stage in a bold red leather outfit, Anne-Marie nailed her set from start to finish and fuelled the crowd's energy levels with her selection of smash chart-hits.

After opening her live set with Marshmello collab 'Friends', Anne-Marie smashed through a brillliant set of her very best songs, from 'Ciao Adios' to 'Alarm' and fans loved the entire thing.

Backed up by some seriously talented dancers, Anne-Marie's stage show was absolutely flawless and closing her set with te anthem that is '2002' was the perfect way to sum up a memorable set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

It wouldn't be right if we didn't get Anne-Marie to do something a bit wild, so check out what happend when Roman Kemp turned up with some Kanye West & Lil Pump 'I Love It' suits...

When Anne-Marie landed at the #CapitalJBB, she took a walk down our red carpet and look red hot in a stunning dress and boots serving ALL the looks.

Anne-Marie on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Anne-Marie on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Anne-Marie - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Friends’
‘Ciao Adios’
‘Alarm’
‘Perfect To Me’
‘Rockabye’
‘2002’

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Anne-Marie at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp to mimic Kanye West and Lil Pump

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet

Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Alarm’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Capital Jingle Bell Ball Header

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

Jingle Bell Ball