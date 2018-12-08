Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

From 'Alarm' and 'Friends' to 'Ciao Adios', Anne-Marie's live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was

What can you say about Anne-Marie? She's the loveable pop superstar who releases bangers on bangers and she absolutely nailed her live rperformance at the #CapitalJBB.

Taking to the stage in a bold red leather outfit, Anne-Marie nailed her set from start to finish and fuelled the crowd's energy levels with her selection of smash chart-hits.

After opening her live set with Marshmello collab 'Friends', Anne-Marie smashed through a brillliant set of her very best songs, from 'Ciao Adios' to 'Alarm' and fans loved the entire thing.

Backed up by some seriously talented dancers, Anne-Marie's stage show was absolutely flawless and closing her set with te anthem that is '2002' was the perfect way to sum up a memorable set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

It wouldn't be right if we didn't get Anne-Marie to do something a bit wild, so check out what happend when Roman Kemp turned up with some Kanye West & Lil Pump 'I Love It' suits...

When Anne-Marie landed at the #CapitalJBB, she took a walk down our red carpet and look red hot in a stunning dress and boots serving ALL the looks.

Anne-Marie on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Anne-Marie - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Friends’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Alarm’

‘Perfect To Me’

‘Rockabye’

‘2002’

