Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

8 December 2018, 22:20 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 22:29

Anne-Marie’s live performance of ‘Friends’ was the British star at her absolute sassiest.

Anne-Marie is an artist you literally can’t help but fall in love with every single time you see her perform live, and the #CapitalJBB 2018 was no different.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

‘Friends’ helped launch Anne-Marie’s career in America and it was clearly a fan-favourite inside London’s O2 as the crowd sang along with every word.

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Anne-Marie on stage. Picture: PA

With a beaming smile on her face, Anne-Marie’s live performance was energetic from start to finish and proved why she’s one of 2018’s biggest stars.

Check out Anne-Marie’s performance of ‘Friends’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Anne-Marie – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Friends’
‘Ciao Adios’
‘Alarm’
‘Perfect To Me’
‘Rockabye’
‘Re-Write The Stars with James Arthur’
‘2002’

Anne-Marie– ‘Friends’ Lyrics

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

You say you love me, I say you crazy
We're nothing more than friends
You're not my lover, more like a brother
I known you since we were like ten, yeah

Don't mess it up, talking that s***
Only gonna push me away, that's it
When you say you love me, that make me crazy
Here we go again

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have you got no shame? You looking insane
Turning up at my door
It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring
Haven't we been here before?

Don't mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that's it
Have you got no shame? You looking insane
Here we go again

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious? (Haven't I made it?)
Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I made it clear?)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I?)
Want me to spell it out for you? (To spell it out for you?)
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S
That's how you f- spell "friends"
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Get that s*** inside your head
No, no, yeah, uh, ah
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
We're just friends

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going nowhere without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)
Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you? (Yo)
F-R-I-EN-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)
Haven't I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)
Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ah ah ah

Anne-Marie at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp to mimic Kanye West and Lil Pump

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet

Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Alarm’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

