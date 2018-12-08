Anne-Marie – ‘Alarm’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

8 December 2018, 21:54 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 22:23

Anne-Marie’s superb performance of ‘Alarm’ was a stunning #CapitalJBB 2018 moment!

‘Alarm’ was Anne-Marie’s first ever platinum selling single and it was clearly a popular part of her #CapitalJBB live set at London’s O2.

With voices like angels, the crowd accompanied Anne-Marie’s performance with a version of their own, much to the star’s delight as she flashed them a smile to recognise their energetic efforts.

Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

16,000 people singing your song with you while you perform on one of the most amazing stages around would be a career highlight for anyone – and if anyone deserves the crowd’s adulation, it’s Anne-Marie.

Check out her performance of ‘Alarm’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Anne-Marie – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Friends’
‘Ciao Adios’
‘Alarm’
‘Perfect To Me’
‘Rockabye’
‘Re-Write The Stars with James Arthur’
‘2002’

Anne-Marie– ‘Alarm’ Lyrics

You lay here with me, you’re shutting down
I smell her on you, I’m focused now
I know what’s going on in your head, yeah
I know what’s happened here in our bed, yeah
Your phone is buzzing, so pick it up
I know she calling, so what the f***
I should’ve known a cheat stays a cheater
So here we are

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head
Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"
Texting from his ex, what did you expect?
Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes
Now he gotta getcha
Karma is a b****, yeah
Same way that they come that’s the way they go
Now he gotta getcha
Rewinding the picture
There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm
I saw it coming, I let it go
My girls will tell me, "I told you so"
But I was so intrigued by your style, boy
I always been a sucker for a wild boy
I’m better than this, I know my worth
I might be getting what I deserve
But I ain’t sticking ’round for the rerun
What’s done is done

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head
Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"
Texting from his ex, what did you expect?
Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes
Now he gotta getcha
Karma is a b****, yeah
Same way that they come that’s the way they go
Now he gotta getcha
Rewinding the picture
There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm
There goes the alarm
Same way that they come

Bang bang, two shots fired
Man down, one fool, one liar
Ring ring, trust gone missing
House on fire, house on fire
Bang bang, two shots fired
Man down, one fool, one liar
Ring ring, trust gone missing
House on fire

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head
Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"
Texting from his ex, what did you expect?
Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes
Now he gotta getcha
Karma is a b****, yeah
Same way that they come that’s the way they go
Now he gotta getcha
Rewinding the picture
There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm
(Now he gotta getcha)
There goes the alarm
There goes the alarm
(Now he gotta getcha)
There goes the alarm
(He gotta getcha)
There goes the alarm

Anne-Marie at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp to mimic Kanye West and Lil Pump

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet

Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Alarm’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

