Anne-Marie – ‘Alarm’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie’s superb performance of ‘Alarm’ was a stunning #CapitalJBB 2018 moment!

‘Alarm’ was Anne-Marie’s first ever platinum selling single and it was clearly a popular part of her #CapitalJBB live set at London’s O2.

With voices like angels, the crowd accompanied Anne-Marie’s performance with a version of their own, much to the star’s delight as she flashed them a smile to recognise their energetic efforts.

Anne Marie performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

16,000 people singing your song with you while you perform on one of the most amazing stages around would be a career highlight for anyone – and if anyone deserves the crowd’s adulation, it’s Anne-Marie.

Check out her performance of ‘Alarm’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Anne-Marie – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Friends’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Alarm’

‘Perfect To Me’

‘Rockabye’

‘Re-Write The Stars with James Arthur’

‘2002’

Anne-Marie– ‘Alarm’ Lyrics

You lay here with me, you’re shutting down

I smell her on you, I’m focused now

I know what’s going on in your head, yeah

I know what’s happened here in our bed, yeah

Your phone is buzzing, so pick it up

I know she calling, so what the f***

I should’ve known a cheat stays a cheater

So here we are

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head

Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"

Texting from his ex, what did you expect?

Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes

Now he gotta getcha

Karma is a b****, yeah

Same way that they come that’s the way they go

Now he gotta getcha

Rewinding the picture

There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm

I saw it coming, I let it go

My girls will tell me, "I told you so"

But I was so intrigued by your style, boy

I always been a sucker for a wild boy

I’m better than this, I know my worth

I might be getting what I deserve

But I ain’t sticking ’round for the rerun

What’s done is done

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head

Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"

Texting from his ex, what did you expect?

Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes

Now he gotta getcha

Karma is a b****, yeah

Same way that they come that’s the way they go

Now he gotta getcha

Rewinding the picture

There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm

There goes the alarm

Same way that they come

Bang bang, two shots fired

Man down, one fool, one liar

Ring ring, trust gone missing

House on fire, house on fire

Bang bang, two shots fired

Man down, one fool, one liar

Ring ring, trust gone missing

House on fire

And there goes the alarm ringing in my head

Like somebody said, "don’t you trust him, no"

Texting from his ex, what did you expect?

Now you’re lying here knowing where he goes

Now he gotta getcha

Karma is a b****, yeah

Same way that they come that’s the way they go

Now he gotta getcha

Rewinding the picture

There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm

(Now he gotta getcha)

There goes the alarm

There goes the alarm

(Now he gotta getcha)

There goes the alarm

(He gotta getcha)

There goes the alarm

