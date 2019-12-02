Who Is AJ Tracey? ‘Ladbroke Grove’ Rapper's Girlfriend, Age, Height & Everything You Need To Know

A Tracey will perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything we know about the London-born rapper, AJ Tracey.

AJ Tracey has been climbing the success ladder over the years thanks to hits like ‘Ladbroke Grove’ with Jorja Smith, which rapidly charted and fast become a fan favourite.

The rapper recently sold out two nights in Alexandra Palace and is one of the first to ever do so - we stan!

He will perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on 8 December at the O2 arena in London, and ahead of the event we’re here to dish all we know about the talented artist.

Who is AJ Tracey?

Born Ché Wolton Grant, AJ Tracey is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from London.

Born and raised in Ladbroke Grove (hence the dedication in the same-titled track), his Welsh-born mum is an ex-drum and bass DJ and his dad was a Trinidad-born rapper.

Also, his cousin Big Zuu is a grime MC, so it's no surprise he fell into music.

He studied Criminology at London Metropolitan University, but left to pursue his music career, which we can safely say has paid off!

AJ Tracey will be performing at the Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: Getty

Upon picking his stage name, he revealed ‘AJ’ was because he used to wear a lot of Armani clothing, while the ‘Tracey’ has a story behind it, to do with a man named Stacey he knew in his hometown.

He said to Time Out in 2017: “Everyone used to be/is scared of him so I thought, if a man has a girl’s name and he’s still scaring people, then maybe I should try doing it so I can be THAT guy.”

As a close friend of Canadian rapper, Drake, AJ has also modelled for his OVO clothing line.

Age

AJ is 25 and was born on 4 March 1994.

Height

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

AJ Tracey went on holiday to Bali with his rumoured girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Does AJ Tracey have a girlfriend?

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by AJ himself, he has been seen posted up with Instagram model and YouTuber @yungpeppermint.

Photos of the pair first circulated after they attended an event, Fashion For Relief, together in September.

Fans recently spotted they'd gone Instagram official after she posted a snap of them on holiday in Bali, celebrating her 26th birthday.

According to a report, the Dutch model was born 11 November 1993 in the US.

Setting her location on her Instagram bio as London, fans think the low-key couple have been dating for a few months, as he was seen commenting on her photos dated as early as this summer.

AJ Tracey at the Fashion For Relief event in London. Picture: Getty

AJ Tracey's rumoured girlfriend @yungpeppermint. Picture: Instagram

Albums

His first studio album is self-titled and included features from the likes of Not3s on ‘Butterflies’, as well as ‘Nothing But Net’ with Giggs.

Although it was released in February this year, he has also dropped bangers on previous EPs such as 2017’s ‘Secure The Bag’ and 2016’s ‘Lil Tracey’.

Known for his popular singles, AJ Tracey has collaborated with rappers such as Dave on ‘Thiago Silva’, which is famously performed by both of them on their sets.

He also dropped ‘Floss’ recently with Not3s and MoStack – an iconic trio!

We cannot wait to have AJ perform live and direct at the JBB ball!

