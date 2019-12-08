WATCH: Aitch Freestyle Raps About Taylor Swift, Mince Pies and Christmas

The 'Buss Down' star made up a rap on-the-spot about his fellow #CapitalJBB Ballers and everything Christmas.

Aitch – who was actually supposed to enter the Love Island villa, before he found fame with his music – joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball to sing about the event.

The ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’ pop star improvised bars, as Jimmy occasionally threw in words for him to incorporate in his rap, including ‘mince pies’ and ‘Taylor Swift’.

He managed to spit bars about Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill (and even nodded to his Mancunian heritage), as well as mince pies, and Stormzy.

Aitch recently joined Jimmy Hill to discuss exactly what he’d have on his rider for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, insisting he’d need… Tangerines.

“We also get donuts,” joked Aitch, saying that it looks good on his Snapchat and Instagram Story, as well as oat bars, chocolate, and water on ice, before realising that “champagne would be nice”.

The 19-year-old rapper – whose real name is Harrison Armstrong – is making his #CapitalJBB debut, alongside the likes of Stormzy, Harry Styles and Liam Payne on Saturday, 7 December 2019.

