5SOS' Michael Clifford Denies "Beyond Untrue" Sexual Assault Allegations

Michael Clifford denied sexual assault allegations. Picture: PA Images

5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford took to Twitter to deny claims he sexually assaulted fans, branding the claims as "BEYOND untrue."

Michael Clifford, 5 Seconds of Summer's guitarist, has taken to Twitter to publicly deny allegations he sexually assaulted fans.

Writing to his 10.3 million followers, the 'Youngblood' pop star said "holy s***. i am heartbroken to read these things that are being said - they are just BEYOND untrue.

"i was never allowed in the crowd i only ever watched at front of house - and i would've never EVER done that. i wouldf NEVER do anything like that. i'm so fucking upset [sic]"

After several users on Twitter started posting the hashtag #MichaelCliffordIsOverParty", to share allegations against Michael, he showed footage of him in crowds.

"this is what life was like in 2013 - please understand it wouldve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show i just played at! im not trying to be defensive i promise this is just so completely false," he said.

this is what life was like in 2013 - please understand it wouldve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show i just played at! im not trying to be defensive i promise this is just so completely falsehttps://t.co/7BfTBjiZLK — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 15, 2020

When one fan asked for more information, Michael responded by saying, "i really just dont know what i can even say.

"people are asking me to explain but how can i explain something that i was never involved with in the first place? i truly want to give you what you're asking from me but what more can i say?"

Five years ago, Michael joined Luke Hemmings for an interview with Rolling Stones, where they spoke about their tour with One Direction; "When you put four young dudes on a tour bus, playing theatres, then arenas, you're going to have sex with a lot of girls, I guess. We had a good time."

Michael Clifford apologised for offensive past tweets. Picture: PA Images

Michael also had to take to Twitter to apologise for his past problematic tweets, which saw him using sexist, anti-gay language, including one post that said "I am so bad at making sandwiches, I would be a terrible woman."

On Saturday, the guitarist said "Hi. I am so f***ing sorry for all the dumb s*** I did when I was younger. I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them."

He then apologised for anyone who was hurt by his words, as that was not his intention. He promised to try and better himself and vowed not to hurt anyone.