Who Is 5 Seconds Of Summer's Luke Hemmings' Girlfriend?

21 January 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 14:05

Luke Hemmings and his girlfriend Sierra Deaton aged 27
Luke Hemmings and his girlfriend Sierra Deaton aged 27. Picture: Instagram

5 Seconds Of Summer's Luke Hemmings' girlfriend Sierra Deaton is as gorgeous as you'd expect her to be and you might actually recognise her too.

Luke Hemmings' girlfriend Sierra Deaton is no stranger to the spotlight as she was in fact the winner of the third and final season of The X Factor US.

The 5 Seconds Of Summer star and one half of former duo Alex and Sierra have been Instagram official since August 2018 when Luke posted this adorable snap of the couple.

Fans Defend 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings After His Ex-Girlfriend Lays Into Him On Instagram

View this post on Instagram

thao 🖤

A post shared by Luke Hemmings (@lukehemmings) on

Sierra Deaton, aged 27, won the last ever season of The X Factor US with her musical partner Alex Kinsey however things didn't work out for the pair and they eventually went their separate ways both romantically and professionally in 2017.

However, almost one year after their split, it looks like Sierra has found love again with Luke, n'aww.

5 Seconds of Summer are still serving us banger after banger and are currently in the vote for Best Song at The Global Awards with their 2018 hit 'Youngblood'. They go up against tunes from the likes of Ariana Grande and Little Mix.

"Youngblood, Say You Want Me, Say You Want Me, To Download The Capital App" - Yes We Do.

5 Seconds Of Summer Music

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Music

5 Seconds Of Summer News

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer News

Michael Clifford announced his engagement to girlfriend Crystal Leigh

5SOS' Michael Clifford Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Crystal Leigh

5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

Ashton Irwin from 5SOS admits he struggles with his mental state on Twitter

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Reveals He's 'At War With His Mental State' In Emotional Tweet

5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10