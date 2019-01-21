Who Is 5 Seconds Of Summer's Luke Hemmings' Girlfriend?

Luke Hemmings and his girlfriend Sierra Deaton aged 27. Picture: Instagram

5 Seconds Of Summer's Luke Hemmings' girlfriend Sierra Deaton is as gorgeous as you'd expect her to be and you might actually recognise her too.

Luke Hemmings' girlfriend Sierra Deaton is no stranger to the spotlight as she was in fact the winner of the third and final season of The X Factor US.

The 5 Seconds Of Summer star and one half of former duo Alex and Sierra have been Instagram official since August 2018 when Luke posted this adorable snap of the couple.

Sierra Deaton, aged 27, won the last ever season of The X Factor US with her musical partner Alex Kinsey however things didn't work out for the pair and they eventually went their separate ways both romantically and professionally in 2017.

However, almost one year after their split, it looks like Sierra has found love again with Luke, n'aww.

5 Seconds of Summer are still serving us banger after banger and are currently in the vote for Best Song at The Global Awards with their 2018 hit 'Youngblood'.

