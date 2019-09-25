Matty Healy Really Wants To Produce An Acoustic Album For Taylor Swift

25 September 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 16:13

Matty Healy wants to produce an acoustic album for Taylor Swift
Matty Healy wants to produce an acoustic album for Taylor Swift. Picture: PA Images

Taylor Swift has just dropped a brand new album, but Matty Healy is already thinking about her next.

The 1975’s Matty Healy wants to help produce Taylor Swift’s eighth album, despite the fact she dropped her latest creation ‘Lover’ in August.

The musician made the confession during The Green Room podcast, as Matty discussed some of his pop star pals’ silence on important topics.

The Huge Clue Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Tour Is Headed To Glastonbury 2020

When host Neil Griffiths mentioned Taylor Swift, Matty said he would never slag off Taylor and is super keen to work with her.

He said: “I would never slag off Taylor Swift, I think Taylor’s amazing,” adding that he’d like to produce her next album.

Matty had said in a previous interview if Taylor were to drop an acoustic album he “can’t think of a record that would sell more” and even reached out to the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ singer to prove his proposition is serious.

He explained in the podcast: “Like, Taylor Swift’s intimate return to country. Of course, you’d wanna produce that! She’s [probably] gonna sit on that idea.

“She wouldn’t do that because she’s incredibly ageless and beautiful but as soon as you do that, that means you’re like a woman.”

Matty continued: “But Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I’m there.”

The 30 year old later tweeted: “Taylor Swift. With an acoustic guitar. Doing her ‘Nebraska’. Doing her ‘Blue’. Kill me.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  26. 26
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  28. 28
    God Is a Dancer
    Tiesto, Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  36. 36
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults

Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults
Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence on sister Félicité's death

Louis Tomlinson Speaks About Sister Felicite’s Tragic Death For The First Time: ‘It Gives Me Strength Elsewhere In My Life’

Louis Tomlinson

Riverdale season 4 new spoiler has sparked new fan theory

Latest Riverdale Teaser Suggests Seriously Sinister 'Twin' Twist For Cheryl Blossom

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi is giving tickets to anyone who matches him on Tinder

Lewis Capaldi Is Giving Free Tickets To Tinder Matches Before He 'Lives With His Mum Forever'
The Politician drops on 27 September

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'

TV & Film