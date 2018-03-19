Woman Stabbed In Sheffield

19 March 2018, 06:30

police generic

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Sheffield just after midnight yesterday morning, which left a 24-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries to her upper body.

It happened on Gibbons Drive, off Norton Avenue, and led to the woman being transferred to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 5 of 18 March.

A 25-year-old man and 15-year-old youth have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

