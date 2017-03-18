Woman Dies After Barnsley House Fire

A woman has died following a serious house fire in Barnsley.

Firefighters were called to the incident on New Road, Staincross at around 5:49pm on Friday evening (17 March).

Five engines attended the incident with crews from Barnsley, Tankerley, Dearne and Cudworth.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire, with the property well alight.

The body of a woman was found inside the property.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.