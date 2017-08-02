West Yorkshire Man Jailed For Terror Offences

A man from West Yorkshire has been jailed for four years, after admitting explosive and terror offences.

Explosive material was found in the home of Martin Panton from Keighley, in September last year. He had downloaded guides on the internet on how to make explosives.

Panton pleaded guilty to six offences under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and four offences under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Neighbours had to leave their homes while searches of his property were carried out.



Detective Chief Superintendent Clive Wain, Head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "Unlawful possession of highly volatile chemicals and explosives is not only extremely dangerous but is also a serious criminal offence. The materials were being held in a well-populated residential area and the consequences of them being ignited, either accidentally or deliberately could have been tragic. Thankfully the items were removed safely. Martin Panton conducted most of his research online. He downloaded a number of publications containing instructions on how to make explosives.We recognise the potential risks posed by the easy access to online publications and material which may constitute offences. If the public come across material which gives them cause for concern we'd always urge them to come forward and contact police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or via www.gov.uk/act."