Two Men Injured In North Yorkshire Air Crash

Two men have been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crashed into a field in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Hambleton, in the Selby area, shortly after 11.50am on Saturday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is believed the aircraft crashed into a field near the end of the runway.

"Two men, the only occupants, had to be recovered by firefighters and paramedics."

The spokesman said the more seriously injured man was flown to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

The other casualty was taken to the same hospital by conventional ambulance, he said.

Both are thought to have suffered back and pelvic injuries.

The spokesman said: "The aircraft has been made safe and security measures have been put in place at the crash scene.

"Officials from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision."