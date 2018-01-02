Two Men Arrested After Death In Leeds

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found in Leeds with a head injury died.

Armed officers were sent to an address in Rosgill Drive, in Seacroft, on New Year's Day at about 4.36pm after West Yorkshire Police received a report of a man with a gun.

They found a man with a head injury.

He was treated by emergency services at the scene and died a short time later.

A gun has been recovered but the death is "not thought to have involved a firearms discharge", according to West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: "Following enquiries at the scene, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage, although it is not thought to have involved a firearms discharge."